Cousins scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in Houston's 101-94 loss to Miami on Thursday.

After a quick start in the first quarter where Cousins had 10 points and six rebounds, the Rockets failed to get the big man consistent touches on offense the rest of the game. Coming off a brutal shooting performance on Tuesday, the center was able to bounce back and record his sixth double-double out of eight games in which he has started. With Christian Wood still recovering from an ankle injury, Cousins remains a viable streaming option while he gets the majority of the Rockets' minutes at center.