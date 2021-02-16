Cousins accumulated 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds over 20 minutes in Monday's loss to the Wizards.

Despite starting in six consecutive games for the injured Christian Wood (ankle), Cousins has only seen 30 minutes of playing time in one game -- the first game of this stretch -- and he's seen a minutes decrease in three straight games. Still, Cousins has three double-doubles and is averaging 11.0 points and 9.2 rebounds over 24.0 minutes per game in these last six games.