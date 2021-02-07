Cousins logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 111-106 loss to the Spurs.

Cousins received his fifth start for the Rockets with Christian Wood (ankle) out due to injury. He has proven to be highly valuable as a starter, with his starting averages of 14.6 points and 13.6 rebounds serving as proof. Considering Wood's week-by-week evaluations and unclear timetable, Cousins could be a safe pick for fantasy owners to utilize in future games.