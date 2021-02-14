Cousins registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

Cousins has started five games in a row due to Christian Wood's absence with an ankle injury, and he has registered three double-doubles over that stretch. Cousins is not the fantasy stud he was during his Sacramento and New Orleans days, but he should be a decent streaming alternative or borderline starter as long as he continues to start for a struggling Rockets team.