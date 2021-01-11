Cousins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Cousins was issued a Flagrant 2 foul early in the second quarter Sunday after catching LeBron James in the face on a block attempt. Prior to his early departure, Cousins logged six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over eight minutes.
