Cousins and the Rockets are planning to part ways in the coming days, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The team wants to go with a smaller and younger frontcourt when Christian Wood (ankle) returns.

Considering Cousins just had his contract guaranteed Friday, this news comes as a massive surprise. Cousins is in the midst of a solid comeback campaign after missing last season after tearing his ACL. He's appeared in 25 games with the Rockets, averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes. It seems unlikely that Cousins will end up going to a losing team for a bigger role, so fantasy managers should be prepared for the strong possibility of him landing with a contender and seeing his minutes and/or usage decline.