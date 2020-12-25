Cousins (ankle) faces a seven-day quarantine due to the NBA's contact-tracing protocol, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cousins tested negative for the virus Wednesday, but he and John Wall were close contacts with an infected person. Both players will be required to quarantine for seven days. Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers is in jeopardy due to the number of Houston players in COVID-19 protocol.