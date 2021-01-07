Cousins scored nine points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and an assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Pacers.

The veteran big seemed headed for his first double-double of the season by dropping nine points and 10 boards in the first half, but Cousins went cold after the break. Christian Wood (knee) isn't expected to miss much time, but if he remains out for Friday's home game against the Magic, Cousins would likely draw another start.