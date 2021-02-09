Cousins added nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals and one assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 119-94 loss to the Hornets.

Monday marked the first time in six starts that Cousins failed to grab double-digit rebounds though his nine rebounds were enough to lead the Rockets during Monday's loss. While Monday's performance was a bit underwhelming on the stat sheet, Cousins is still putting up 13.6 points and 12.8 rebounds over 29 minutes per game when he starts.