Cousins (knee) said Thursday that he feels healthy entering the 2020-21 season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Cousins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, which came on the heels of a torn Achilles that cut short his 2018-19 campaign. Given the severity of the two injuries, it's difficult to evasion Cousins ever returning to All-Star status, but the veteran sounded confident at Thursday's media availability. "I feel incredible," Cousins said. "My body is in a great place. My mind is in a great place. I'm just ready to get back on the court."