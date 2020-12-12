Cousins registered 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 15 minutes during Friday's 125-104 win over the Bulls.

Cousins started at center for the Rockets in what was his first game since the 2018-19, and while the veteran big man still needs to shake off the rust given all the injuries he's had in recent years, the early signs are promising -- especially when it comes to his three-point shooting and his ability to stuff the stat sheet on both ends of the court. He's expected to work as the Rockets' starting center and could be in line for solid production as an inside threat and Houston's third-best scoring option behind James Harden and John Wall.