Cousins (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Rockets on Monday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old joined the Lakers last offseason but was waived in February and didn't play during the 2019-20 campaign while rehabbing from a torn ACL. Cousins last saw the court during the 2018-19 season with Golden State and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes across 30 games. Houston's outlook is in flux with both Russell Westbrook and James Harden reportedly leveraging to be traded, but Cousins will receive a comeback opportunity regardless of the makeup of the team. The veteran big man was never officially ruled out for last season despite being waived by Los Angeles, so he could be ready for the start of the regular season next month.