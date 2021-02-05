Cousins netted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Christian Wood (ankle) suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's game and left the arena in a wheelchair. It can now be assumed that the injury isn't just a minor issue, although there's no official word on his status. With Wood a virtual guarantee to miss at least a game or two, Cousins will likely step into a starting role once again. Two weeks ago, he started three games in Wood's place, and he averaged a stellar 17.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over that span.