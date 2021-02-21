Cousins is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the Rockets in Monday's game against the Bulls, even while Houston looks into trading or releasing the center, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Rockets intend to part ways with Cousins, with the team citing desire to go with a smaller, younger frontcourt once top center Christian Wood (ankle) returns to action. However, with Feigen noting that Wood isn't particularly close to playing and is likely to remain sidelined through the All-Star break, the Rockets will have a need for Cousins in the short term, as two-way player Justin Patton and undersized players in P.J. Tucker and Jae'Sean Tate represent the team's only other options at the position. Though Cousins looks like he'll continue to start while the Rockets look to find an ideal landing spot for him, it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes were reduced to some degree now that Houston has made it clear he's not part of their plans. Cousins averaged 12.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game while starting the past seven games in place of Wood.