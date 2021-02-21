Cousins is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a sore right heel, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

While the Rockets announced their intent to trade Cousins over the weekend, the expectation is that he'll still be available to play while the team evaluates its options. The heel issue could complicate matters, but the hope is that Cousins will make some progress in the next 24-plus hours and be able to take the floor Monday night. In his last game Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Cousins played a season-high 37 minutes and finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.