Cousins is expected to miss Wednesday's opener against the Thunder due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania lists Cousins and John Wall as two players likely to be held out Wednesday, and he notes that "possibly more" Rockets could end up sidelined. With James Harden's status also in jeopardy, the Rockets could be left extremely shorthanded on Opening Night.