Cousins (heel) has been ruled out of Monday night's game against Chicago.

On Sunday, the Rockets initially indicated that Cousins would be available Monday, but he was eventually listed as questionable due to soreness in his right heel. The big man has now been ruled out altogether, leaving the Rockets without their top two options at center. Houston will likely be forced to go small with P.J. Tucker, who's considered probable due to a quad bruise, next in line to fill in at center. Recent two-way addition Justin Patton could also factor into the rotation.