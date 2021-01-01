Cousins had eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) and three assists in Thursday's win over the Kings.

It was the Rockets debut for Cousins, who was held out of the first two games of the season due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Cousins played just 14 minutes off the bench, but that number will likely rise as the former All-Star works his way back into game shape. Cousins did not appear in a single game last season while recovering from a torn left ACL.