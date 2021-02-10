Cousins had seven points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 130-101 loss at New Orleans.
The 30-year-old started his third straight game in the absence of Christian Wood (ankle), but he couldn't get anything going offensively and attempted only two shots inside the arc. Wood is considered week-to-week, so Cousins should continue to operate as Houston's primary center.
