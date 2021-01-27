Cousins registered 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, five steals and a block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Cousins has logged back-to-back double-doubles as a starter with Christian Wood (ankle) sidelined, and the veteran big man seems to be growing more and more comfortable as the season progresses. He has also scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in 2020-21, and he seems to be trending in the right direction. He should be a strong fantasy pickup as long as he remains in the starting lineup.