Cousins notched 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

Cousins was ejected in Sunday's game against the Lakers, but he made his presence felt in this one and registered his first double-double of the season. Cousins scored more than 10 points for the first time in the current campaign and is yet to log more than 25 minutes in a game, but this performance could fetch him a slight uptick in terms of his playing time.