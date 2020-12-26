Cousins (COVID-19) will be required to quarantine for seven days, keeping him out of the Rockets' next two games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

All three of Cousins, John Wall and Eric Gordon will quarantine for seven days, so they'll be held out of Saturday's matchup against the Blazers, as well as Monday's meeting with the Nuggets. As of now, Cousins' Rockets debut will likely arrive Thursday against the Kings.