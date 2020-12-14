Cousins registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 loss against the Bulls.

Similar with Wall, Cousins has looked good over his first two postseason appearances but what matters the most with him is to keep him as healthy as possible before the start of the regular season. It's only been two games, but Cousins has shown glimpses of having enough involvement to be one of the Rockets' most important players on offense once the regular season begins.