Cousins totaled 17 points (5-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Monday's 136-106 win over the Thunder.

Cousins' floor-stretching ability was on full display Monday, as he drilled five threes in nine attempts. Although Christian Wood has a firm hold on the center position, Cousins is playing some of the most consistent basketball of his career with the second unit and made great strides as a starter when Wood was sidelined. It appears that the team isn't interested in playing both of them at the same time, so his fantasy relevancy is capped for the foreseeable future.