Cousins (COVID-19) will make his Rockets debut Thursday night against the Kings, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Both Cousins and John Wall were ruled out of the Rockets' first two games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, but the pair will return to action Thursday. Cousins will likely come off the bench behind Christian Wood, but he should fill an integral role for the Rockets after an encouraging preseason.
More News
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out for two games•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Listed out Saturday•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Faces week-long quarantine•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Tests negative for COVID-19•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Opening night status in jeopardy•