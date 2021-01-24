Cousins generated 28 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 17 rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 133-108 win over the Mavericks.

With Christian Wood still sidelined, Cousins was stellar in a second consecutive game. The 30-year-old is proving that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and it may be time for Stephen Silas to consider a lineup that puts Wood and Cousins on the court at the same time. Wood certainly has the mobility to play the four, and if you add Wall, Oladipo and Gordon to that frontcourt duo, the Rockets would greatly improve their fortunes in the West. While there's no guarantee this will happen, Cousins has undoubtedly earned more playing time with his performances this week.