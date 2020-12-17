Cousins, along with John Wall, will rest during Thursday's preseason finale against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cousins appeared in all three previous Rockets preseason contests, seeing 17.7 minutes per game and averaging 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 assists. After sitting Thursday, he'll be fresh for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Thunder.