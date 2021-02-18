Cousins registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the 76ers.

Cousins scored in double digits for the fourth straight game and ended just two rebounds shy of putting up his third double-double in that stretch. He has started seven games in a row, and while he's not expected to put up the same dominant numbers he had in his Sacramento and New Orleans days, he has been serviceable for the Rockets on both ends of the court while also showing the ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night.