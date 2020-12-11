Cousins (knee) will start in the team's preseason opener against the Bulls on Friday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Cousins will open the preseason as Houston's starting center after not playing a game during the 2019-20 season while recovering from a torn ACL. Across 30 games played for the Warriors during the 2018-19 season, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.