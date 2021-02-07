Cousins will start Saturday's game against the Spurs, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 30-year-old will start his fifth game of the season with Christian Wood out after suffering an ankle sprain Thursday. Wood is considered week-to-week, so Cousins is poised to handle the bulk of the minutes at center for the immediate future. Cousins averaged 15.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks in 29.8 minutes across his four previous starts this season.