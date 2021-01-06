Cousins will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

With Christian Wood out due to a sore knee, Cousins will make his first start of the season and his first in a Rockets uniform. The big man was tossed from Monday's game in the first quarter, limiting him to just three minutes of action. Prior to that, he'd played 11 and 14 minutes, respectively, in the Rockets' first two games. Expect Cousins to see a larger workload Wednesday.