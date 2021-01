Cousins had two points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Monday's loss to Chicago.

It was a tough night for Cousins, who played 16 minutes off the bench and scored in single-digits for the eighth time in nine appearances this season. The supplementary stats are nice, but Cousins did not contribute anything on the defensive end, and his 0-of-7 night from the floor is a tough hit to the FG% category.