Cousins (ankle) tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Cousins was part of the Rockets' contract tracing after a group of players reportedly received haircuts at a location away from the team facility. Cousins' negative test is certainly a positive sign, but he remains questionable to play in Wednesday's opener against the Thunder. On the league's official injury report, Cousins is listed as questionable due to a sprained right ankle.