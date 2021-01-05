Cousins was ejected from Monday's game against the Mavericks after receiving two technical fouls, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cousins picked up his first technical early in the contest after shoving former teammate Willie Cauley-Stein, and he later received his second after shouting at an official. He'll finish with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3PT), three rebounds and two blocks in three minutes.