Cousins is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right ankle soreness, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Cousins has emerged from Thursday's win over the Spurs with an ankle injury that's expected to prevent him from playing Saturday. Assuming he sits out, P.J. Tucker, Jae'Sean Tate and Kenyon Martin are candidates to see more minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts double-double•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Ejected from Sunday's game•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Fades late in loss•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Starting in place of Wood•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Tossed from Monday's game•
-
Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins: Plays 14 minutes in debut•