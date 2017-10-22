Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Scores four points Saturday
Jackson collected four points (2-5 Fg, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's game against Dallas.
Jackson played a career-high 17 minutes Saturday while Bobby Brown was only on the floor for five minutes. James Harden started at point guard since Chris Paul (knee) will likely be out for almost a month. The 23-year-old will likely have a similar production to Saturday's game while Paul is sidelined.
