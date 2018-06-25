Rockets' Deng Adel: Joining Rockets for summer league

Adel will play for the Rockets' summer league entry, the Courier-Journal reports.

After going undrafted, Adel reached a deal with the Rockets over the weekend to join their roster for the Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-7 guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game at Louisville last season but did not earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, though he opted to remain in the draft anyway.