Rockets' Deng Adel: Joining Rockets for summer league
Adel will play for the Rockets' summer league entry, the Courier-Journal reports.
After going undrafted, Adel reached a deal with the Rockets over the weekend to join their roster for the Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-7 guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game at Louisville last season but did not earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, though he opted to remain in the draft anyway.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....