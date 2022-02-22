Schroder isn't expected to be bought out and is instead on course to stick with Houston for the remainder of the season, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

While rumors swirled that Schroder would possibly be a buyout candidate after being traded to the Rockets in exchange for Daniel Thies, Stein relays that neither Houston nor the point guard favor the move. With starting point guard Kevin Porter (illness) sidelined for back-to-back games heading into the All-Star break, Schroder drew starts in each game and registered a team-high 23 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes during the first half of the back-to-back set. However, he'll likely operate as a reserve when the Rockets are back to full strength, which they are expected to be when they return to action Friday against the Magic.