Schroder (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Schroder recently missed four games due to a sprained ankle, but he returned to the court Wednesday against the Lakers and recorded 12 points, a rebound and six assists in 23 minutes. If he's unavailable Friday, Jalen Green and Daishen Nix should see additional run.
