Favors is expected to be waived by the Rockets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Favors doesn't fit the Rockets' rebuilding timeline, so he'll be waived to make room for younger options. He may find a suitor willing to give him reserve center minutes, though he's mostly a depth option at this point.
