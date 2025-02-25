Brooks (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brooks was in jeopardy of missing his first contest since Dec. 27 due to an illness, but the veteran will suit up and should handle his regular minutes in a starting role. Brooks is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while making 38.8 percent of his threes this season.