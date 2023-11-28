Brooks (groin/hip) will play Tuesday against Dallas.

Brooks is battling left adductor tendinopathy, but he will continue his perfect attendance this season. The 27-year-old will make his 15th start of the season and is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game with a 47.1/46.4/85.7 shooting slash.