Brooks produced 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 win over Denver.

Brooks was on fire to start his first season in Houston, averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.0 minutes per game. However, over his last four games, he's averaged just 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.8 minutes. Regardless, the defensive-minded wing is still playing a key role for a Rockets squad that's been a major surprise this season.