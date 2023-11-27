Watch Now:

Brooks is probable for Tuesday's matchup versus Dallas due to left adductor tendinopathy.

Brooks has yet to miss a game this season, and that likely won't change Tuesday. However, Tuesday's contest is the front half of a back-to-back set, so it's possible Brooks will play versus Dallas before taking a seat for Wednesday's matchup versus Denver. Brooks is one of four players listed as probable on Houston's initial injury report.

