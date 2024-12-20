Brooks had 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-113 victory over the Pelicans.

Brooks delivered an efficient performance while logging his third 20-plus-point outing of the season. The 28-year-old has produced a solid season thus far, and he is on pace to shoot a career-high 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Over his last five appearances, Brooks has averaged 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.6 minutes per contest.