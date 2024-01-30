Brooks amassed 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 135-119 victory over the Lakers.

Brooks snapped a 2-for-10 mini-slump from beyond the arc Monday, posting his first game with above 50.0 percent shooting since Jan. 15. His physical tone-setting got Jarred Vanderbilt ejected in the first half, and he taxing LeBron James (23 points) throughout the contest. Another prime-time matchup awaits Brooks when Houston takes on Brandon Ingram and New Orleans on Wednesday.