Brooks contributed 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and five steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 win over the Hornets. His lone blemish was seven turnovers.

Brooks looks rejuvenated in Houston. His confident scoring combined with moderate volume is yielding effective offensive, which is notable given Brooks' reputation as an inefficient self-creator. The 27-year-old is shooting 58.8 percent at the rim through four games as well, marking a leap from his 51.2 percent shooting at the rim last season.