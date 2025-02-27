Brooks contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-106 victory over the Spurs.

The five made threes were Brooks' best performance from beyond the arc since he erupted for a 10-for-15 showing in Boston on Jan. 27. The 29-year-old forward has fired home multiple three-pointers nine of the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.6 points, 4.5 boards, 2.8 threes and 2.3 boards while shooting 44.4 percent from long range.