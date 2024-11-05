Brooks closed Monday's 109-97 victory over New York with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

Brooks' production has been inconsistent to begin the campaign, though his performance from beyond the arc was impressive Monday. The 28-year-old followed a three-game span in which he shot 23.5 percent from deep by going 3-for-5 against the Knicks. Brooks' defensive numbers have been down this season, on top of shooting only 37.5 percent from the field, though he is averaging 33.4 minutes per game and has four outings in double figures.