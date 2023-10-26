Brooks finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 loss to the Magic.

Brooks is not known for being an efficient shooter, and his weaknesses were in full display during the 2022-23 postseason, but that was not the case in this season opener, as he missed just two shots from the field. Despite the solid output in this season opener, Brooks projects to be little more than the fourth option for the Rockets on offense, behind Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith.